The Allen County Public Library system contributed more than $3.42 million in economic impact to Fort Wayne-area businesses and entrepreneurs last year, a new report finds.
Details were presented Thursday during a meeting of the library’s board of trustees.
Beth Boatright, library director of community programs and partnerships, said the number was impressive but likely “very conservative,” given the report was compiled when library services were curtailed because of the pandemic.
She said the report was based on techniques from the Urban Libraries Council Business Value Calculator from research completed by the St. Louis public library system.
Researchers examined the number of business-related uses of library resources or services and multiplied those numbers by the average cost of purchasing the services on the open market, Boatright said.
Four library categories were tallied – business training and education, research services, publicly available physical spaces and technology and equipment use.
For example, a library might offer support to job seekers seven times a day. A specialized consultant might charge $100 or more; the services over a year are worth $250,000 to the local economy.
The local numbers for each of the categories are: business training and education, $1,788,320; business research, $557,898; use of library spaces, $97,050; and use of library technology and equipment, $976,743.
A patron of the Monroeville branch who works for a local health care nonprofit told researchers she wouldn’t have been able to work during the pandemic because of spotty internet service at home. She used mobile hotpots and meeting space at the library.
Another user told researchers that librarians were of great help as she researched her business plan for creating an accessible interior design service.
In other business, Dave Sedestrom, the library’s chief financial officer, said the damage to the Aboite branch caused by the June derecho was estimated at between $500,000 and $750,000.
The roof and eight roof trusses were damaged by the storm, but insurance will likely cover all the cost of repairs except for a $25,000 deductible, he said.
Many businesses and homes in Aboite Township received damage from strong straight-line winds, including a 98 mph gust, and heavy rains that toppled trees and stripped shingles and siding from structures. Workers were still cleaning up debris this week.