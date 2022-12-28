The Allen County Public Library will no longer charge fines and fees for overdue items after this week.
On Tuesday, all fines will be erased from accounts, and fees will no longer accumulate, the Allen County library system said on its website.
The move was approved by the library’s board of trustees Dec. 15.
The change comes a year after the library implemented a policy that removed fines from accounts of patrons ages 17 or younger.
Since the Fine Free for Minors policy was implemented, about 151% more books were checked out by patrons ages 17 and younger. Youth patrons checked out nearly 199,000 items in 2022, which is an 181% increase from 2021.
Fines will be erased automatically Tuesday, so library cardholders don’t have to do anything to start the process.
Fees related to lost or damaged items, however, will stay in place.
The Allen County Public Library has 14 locations. The main library and its branches close at 5 p.m. Saturday and will reopen Tuesday. For more information, call 260-421-1200 or visit a local branch.