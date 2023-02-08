The Allen County Public Library is offering Valentine’s Day events next week that don’t require a date.
Teens are invited to attend events that are focused on crafts, gaming and poetry in a safe environment as an alternative to romantic activities at the holiday’s center.
Tuesday activities include an Anti-Valentine's Day Dolls Art Lab from 4-5 p.m. at the Hessen Cassel branch, 3030 E. Paulding Road; Dungeons and Dragons from 6-7 p.m. at the main branch, 900 Library Plaza; and open microphone poetry from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at West Central Coffee, 1006 Broadway.
The library is also hosting an event for National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.
The library will feature “Teen Dating Violence: Promoting Healthy, Safe, and Equitable Relationships” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main branch. The event will include spoken word, poetry and musical performances, along with time to write.