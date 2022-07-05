A Fort Wayne quarry is seeking to expand its operation by obtaining several favorable rulings from the Allen County Plan Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Hanson Aggregates Midwest wants to downzone 18.75 acres adjacent to the existing quarry from single-family residential to agriculture to allow quarry operations to expand to the north.
The company also wants to add a maintenance building on what was the parking lot of Fort Wayne Community Schools’ former Elmhurst High School. The company also wants to vacate about three acres of the right-of-way of Sandpoint Road.
The company uses 3829 Sandpoint Road and 5999 Smith Road, both in Wayne Township, as local addresses. Hanson Aggregates is based in Irving, Texas.
The company’s representative, Fort Wayne attorney James Federoff, argues in applications that the changes would have little impact on their surroundings. The new zoning would allow uses that have been in place for decades, the applications say.
The applications state the rezoning is necessary because the county’s zoning ordinance no longer allows quarrying in single-family residential districts.
The ordinance allows quarries in agricultural zones through the granting of a special-use exception from the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Hanson Aggregates quarries limestone used in building, bridge and road projects. The company says it owns land on both sides of the portion of Sandpoint Road to be vacated, and traffic will not be adversely affected.
Quarry traffic will solely be for internal uses, and the only users of the road portion now are residents of two homes to the north and to access Fort Wayne Community Schools athletic fields. Elmhurst High School has been torn down.
“There are limited limestone resources in Allen County, and the utilization of the existing quarry infrastructure and operations will provide access to these resources,” the application says, adding that the property “is not suitable for any other use.”
The proposed maintenance building will occupy 30,000 square feet and will house equipment. No new infrastructure is proposed, except a possible extension of a natural gas line.
The Allen County Plan Commission is scheduled to have a public hearing on the rezoning and street vacation at 1 p.m. July 14 in Room 35 of Citizens Square. A business meeting to act on all of that day’s public hearing items is scheduled immediately following the hearing.
The Board of Zoning Appeals’ public hearing will meet at 1 p.m. July 20 in Room 35, which will include decisions on the proposals.