Allen County will be ready to present its revised plan for a new jail at Thursday's meeting of the county board of zoning appeals, Commissioner Nelson Peters said Friday.
The county needs board approval of a contingent use to develop the jail property at 2911 Meyer Road in southeast Fort Wayne.
Contingent uses are those not explicitly stated in zoning law but could be reasonably expected to be allowable. The jail property is zoned industrial.
Peters said after the commissioners' weekly meeting Friday that the county is "as prepared as we can be" after having considered Sunnymede neighbors' concerns.
The plan, posted online Wednesday, turns the jail building around, so that the inmate processing area would be on the south side instead of the north side, which is closer to neighboring homes. An employee parking lot is now on the north side, instead of the south.
Revised plans also call for the 400,000-square-foot building to be moved 75 feet to the west so more of it is behind a tree-topped berm and not as visible to neighbors to the north. A fence on the north side of the property is included, as neighbors requested.
Peters said the new plans satisfy "all the legal tests" the zoning board must consider before approving departures from zoning law.
"We want to make all the neighbors happy. They're not going to be 100% happy, but ... we want to give them some level of comfort," Peters said about the project.
The new jail is the county's attempt to satisfy an order from federal Judge Damon Leichty, who ruled inmates' constitutional rights were being violated by continued overcrowding and understaffing at the current facility downtown at Clinton and Superior streets.
The order was made in response to a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of inmate Vincent Morris and others held at the jail.
The new jail capacity is set for 1,100 inmates and includes 232 additional beds in specialized units, including intake, medical, mental health and addiction recovery use, said Cory Miller of Elevatus, the Fort Wayne architectural firm shepherding the project. Some of those beds will be used by people already counted in the 1,100, he said.
The new jail is estimated to cost at least $300 million. The board of zoning appeals public hearing will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Room 35 of Citizens Square, after a hearing last month was postponed.
In other jail-related business, the commissioners approved a $168,000 preliminary engineering study for the Sheridan Drain Watershed Reconstruction Project. The drain starts near the Sunnymede housing development to the north of the jail site near New Haven Avenue and Indiana 930. Neighbors have said the neighborhood has inadequate drainage.
The Sheridan Drain ultimately discharges into an open ditch south of Parrott Road, which goes into the Maumee River at a site along River Road. The consultant is Lochmueller Group, South Bend.
The commissioners also:
• Approved an agreement not to exceed $10,000 for miscellaneous analysis and consultation with Christopher B. Burke Engineering LLC, Indianapolis, in support of the county surveyor's office.
• Learned that several projects came in under budget – the Rousseau Center's elevator project, which was $20,000 under budget; an Allen County Central Control Room project, $16,580 under budget because a camera update project was not done; and a traffic pavement markings project that was $14,575, or 2.2%, under budget.