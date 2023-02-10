Allen County will be ready to present its revised plan for a new jail at Thursday's meeting of the county board of zoning appeals, Commissioner Nelson Peters said today.
The county needs board approval of a contingent use to continue plans to develop the jail property at 2911 Meyer Road in southeast Fort Wayne.
Contingent uses are those not explicitly stated in zoning law but could be reasonably expected to be allowable. The jail property is zoned industrial.
Peters said after the commissioners' weekly meeting today that the county is "as prepared as we can be" after having considered neighbors' concerns.
The plan, posted online Wednesday, turns the jail building around, so that the inmate processing area will be on the south side instead of the north side nearer neighbors. An employee parking lot is now on the north side, instead of the south side.
The building also was moved 75 feet to the west so more of it is behind a tree-topped berm and not as visible to neighbors to the north. A fence on the north side of the property is included, as neighbors requested.
Peters said the new plans satisfy "all the legal tests" the zoning board must consider before approving departures from zoning law.
"We want to make all the neighbors happy. They're not going to be 100% happy, but ... we want to give them some level of comfort" Peters said about the project.
The new jail is the county's attempt to satisfy an order from federal Judge Damon R. Leichty, who ruled inmates' constitutional rights were being violated by continued overcrowding and understaffing at the current facility downtown at Clinton and Superior streets.
The suit was filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of inmate Vincent Morris and others held at the jail.