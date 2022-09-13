A revised Dupont Diebold Economic Development Area reached final approval Tuesday.
The Allen County Redevelopment Commission voted unanimously for the change as part of a larger plan to stimulate development near Parkview Regional Medical Center.
The vote came after a public hearing during which no one spoke for or against the proposal.
The economic development area now includes land at the southeast corner of Diebold and Union Chapel roads, where a mixed-use development called Providence Place includes a 22,000-square-foot winery/event center as an anchor tenant.
The address is 12328 Diebold Road, which is in Perry Township in northern Allen County.
Providence Place, which contains about 85 acres, will be part of the Diebold North Allocation Area, so the increase in real estate taxes generated from development over a number of years can be used to pay for infrastructure improvements within the development.
The winery/event center, Forged Union, is an offshoot of a similar business in Whitley County, Union 12 LLC. The new venue is planned to accommodate indoor and outdoor gatherings of 400 people; the property behind the structure is a natural area owned by ACRES Land Trust.
Providence Place will be accessed only by an access road from Diebold Road which will become a public street when finished.
A representative for the developer previously told the redevelopment commission that the plan includes multiple-family housing above commercial/retail space.
In other business, the commission discussed improving Pleasant Center Road near Thiele Road in Pleasant Township, where additional development is being proposed.
One option discussed was funding an engineering study as an incentive to obtaining money for construction from other sources, but plans are still in preliminary stages.