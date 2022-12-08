For Susan Crabill, remembering Pearl Harbor at Memorial Coliseum was a personal matter.
“My dad was on the Arizona,” the Fort Wayne resident said after the ceremony at the Memorial Hall.
He was a chief petty officer and survived, swimming in the water and needing surgery on his foot, Crabill said. However, the sailor next to him didn’t survive.
Her parents met at a memorial for men on the USS Arizona. Her mom attended because she felt too many of the men didn’t have families to mourn them.
As part of Wednesday’s ceremony at the Coliseum, Crabill and other audience members participated near the end by walking with candles to the great bronze-colored plaque that lists Allen County’s dead from World War I and World War II, putting the candles on a ledge in front of it.
About 22 people attended and five others participated in the prayers and speeches at the Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony, which commemorated the 81st anniversary of the Japanese army’s surprise attack at Oahu, Hawaii.
“This is the first time I came here,” Crabill said. “I’m glad I did.”
The attack killed 2,403 U.S. service members and civilians, Arnym Y. Pedraza Gonzalez told the audience in her speech. About 87,000 military personnel were stationed on Oahu at the time of the attack.
Pedraza Gonzalez, the commander of the Allen County Council of Veterans, said that of the 16 million people who served in U.S. armed services during World War II, only 240,000 were still alive as of August. The youngest active duty service members on Dec. 7, 1941, would’ve been 17 years old, making them 98 years old today.
Allen County has some World War II veterans, three of whom are active in veterans matters, she said afterward. None could make it to the ceremony, though.
The people who attended had different reasons to come.
Sam Queen of Fort Wayne, who served in the Army from 1977 to 1980, said he was there to honor his father, who served during World War II. “A lot of the schools don’t teach this anymore,” just giving Pearl Harbor a short mention, he said.
Ed Dornseif, who served in the Army in Vietnam in 1965-67, was there for the memory of his uncles who served in World War II, three in the Army, two in the Navy and one in the Air Force. Besides being there in their memory, “we try to remember all of our fallen,” he said.
Mitch Newell of Fort Wayne, who served in the Air Force from 1982 to 2003, was also there to honor his father’s service in the Saipan and Mariana Islands. His son Matt Newell was home on transfer leave from the Navy and attended because he’d grown up around veterans, and his father always brought him.
“It’s always been important to remember them,” Matt Newell said of those who gave their lives. Now that he’s in the Navy, it means more because those on the ships at Pearl Harbor are shipmates, in a sense, he added.
Jan and Mike Campbell were stationed in Pearl Harbor in 1980 and 1981 during their service in the Navy from 1970 to 1995. She lingered over the replicas of news articles near the plaque, reading about the attack.
Bill Beckford of Fort Wayne didn’t serve in the armed forces. He didn’t pass the physical during the Vietnam War but worked for a contractor putting Gatling guns on a converted DC-3 in 1964. He was there in remembrance of three men: his uncle, who was wounded in Germany in World War II; his father, who served in World War I and a friend who was on the USS Indianapolis during the attack on Pearl Harbor. He’d lost touch with the friend but continues to search for what happened to him.
This is the first year the Allen County Council of Veterans has taken care of the remembrance ceremony, taking it over from Susan Balsamo-Furniss, who oversaw it for 17 years, Pedraza Gonzalez said.