The Allen County Department of Health reported four deaths and 275 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 this week.
Between Jan. 7 and Friday, the department tracked 81 cases confirmed by a PCR test and 194 probable antigen cases.
As of Friday, Allen County has had a total of 123,357 cases and 1,238 deaths.
Allen County’s count includes 61,109 cases from antigen tests, which produce results more quickly than PCR tests.
The county health department updates COVID-19 positive case and death counts online at allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates.