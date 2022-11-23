Allen County's COVID-19 death toll has increased by two, the local health department said in its weekly coronavirus update Wednesday.
The fatalities reported since Saturday brought the total to 1,213 deaths.
Meanwhile, the Allen County Department of Health reported 264 new cases during the same period, bringing the total to 119,874.
The agency typically provides updates on Fridays, but its offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. They reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.
In its Nov. 18 update – which represented data over a full week – there were 448 new cases and four new deaths.
Officials last month dedicated a monument honoring the county residents who have died from and been infected with COVID-19. The 5-foot black granite memorial in the south terrace area of Lindenwood Cemetery, 2324 W. Main St., also includes four curved granite benches.
The project was made possible by Lindenwood Cemetery, a provider in the Dignity Memorial network, and the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
Demographic information on Allen County cases is updated at least once a week at allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates.
Local counts might not immediately match those provided by the Indiana Department of Health because of delays in data reporting to and from the state.