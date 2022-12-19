The Federal Communications Commission has a new map showing where Internet service is – and is not – available across the country. The Allen County commissions are asking residents to help ensure the information on the map is accurate for homes or businesses.
If residents lack broadband service – or experience inadequate internet – they are encouraged to challenge the FCC’s new broadband map.
The deadline to submit a challenge is Jan. 13. More information including how to submit a challenge can be found online at www.fcc.gov/BroadbandData.
According to Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters, “If your home or business has no service or has subprime service, we strongly encourage residents to share their input through the FCC challenge process so we may continue to expand broadband to unserved and underserved areas and close the digital divide. Submitting a challenge is critical in better identifying the areas in our community that lack coverage, without this data we are unable to appropriately apply resources to help solve the need.”
Improved maps will allow users to search for their address and find information about which internet service providers claim to offer service at the location, the broadband technologies they offer, and the maximum download and upload speeds they advertise for each technology. This greater transparency will create market pressures on internet providers to improve their coverage. The new maps will also help officials more accurately target investments to expand broadband to unserved and underserved areas.