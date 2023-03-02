Allen County officials continue to pursue broadband internet for rural areas, but residents can help by reporting their connectivity speed – or lack of service.
The Allen County Broadband Task Force met Thursday to discuss progress on extending high speed internet to rural areas and grants for the remaining work. The speed should be at least one gigabit.
Three years ago, county officials were told anecdotally it would cost $100 million to connect the whole county, Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said. With construction costs increases, he thinks it will cost more.
Recently, the county and Comcast used $20 million in the Leo area, he said. That only connected 1,500 homes, and he estimated it will cost about that much in every area that needs connections.
“We have a long way to go, dollar-wise,” he said.
Residents can help the county identify areas that need broadband by testing their internet connection at www.allencountybroadband.com or at the Farm Bureau website, said Peters. Those who don’t have internet connections should contact the commissioners’ office to be counted.
The websites automatically record internet speeds for the address or partial address the person enters, Peters said. That enables the county to create an accurate map of broadband gaps it can use when applying for grants – and to challenge the Federal Communications Commission’s maps.
“They seem to be invariably wrong,” Peters said.
Zack Sand of Sand Strategies, Allen County's consultant for broadband, said on the FCC maps, if one home or business in an area has internet speeds of 1 gigabit, then that entire area is considered served. That’s even if there are 16 other homes or businesses without it.
Peters said that in rural areas, many people need to use cellphones or Wi-Fi connections to access the internet. The goal is to have every Allen County home and business connected to broadband within the next five years, he said.
Sand said under federal guidelines, broadband installed in rural areas needs to provide speeds of 1 gigabit with the ability to increase.
Allen County officials are pursuing grants to make the rural connections so residents can access schools from home, work remotely or use online health services.
In February, the county received a $25.7 million grant through Indiana’s Next Level Connections Broadband Grant Program, Round 3, according to Thursday's meeting agenda. It will connect more than 5,104 Allen County homes and businesses.
Sometime in March, the county should hear whether it gets up to $19.5 million from five applications it made to the federal National Telecommunications and Information Administration for the Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure Program. Local internet providers have pledged $8.4 million in matching fund for the grant, Sand said.
In the first week of April, the county can apply for round 4 of Next Level Connections. That will likely have a $5 million cap per project for the grants, Sand said.
The federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program will be open to applications soon, and Sand said it’s estimated the program will send $600 million to $700 million to Indiana.
He also talked about the Indiana Connectivity Program. Under it, residents that have internet speeds less than 25 megabits per second for downloads and 3 megabits per second for uploads can apply for a connection at www.in.gov/ocra/broadband/icp.
According to the Office of Community and Rural Affairs website, a list of those requests will go out every three months, allowing internet service providers to bid to connect any of the addresses.