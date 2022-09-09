Allen County had two more deaths and 547 new COVID-19 cases this past week, the local health department reported Friday.
The latest update reflecting cases since Sept. 3 includes 197 confirmed cases and 350 probable ones, based on antigen detected. That brought the county's totals to 116,275 cases and 1,184 deaths, a news release said.
The health department on Sept. 2 reported five deaths and 835 positive cases of COVID-19 for the one-week period that started Aug. 27.
Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the department’s COVID-19 website at allencountyhealth.com/covid-19-updates.
Because of delays in data reporting to and from the state, the county case counts may not always immediately match counts provided by the Indiana Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/