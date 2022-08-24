Wages in Allen County have increased at one of the highest rates in the country, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday.
The county’s average wage increased 13.4% from the first three months of 2021 to the first three months of this year. According to the bureau’s Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages, that increase ranks sixth out of the country’s 356 largest counties.
In fact, three of the top six counties of that group of 356 are in Indiana. Elkhart County’s wage increase was second at 16.6%, while Hendricks County’s was fourth at 14.5%.
The wage data is counted by job location, according to Rachel Blakeman, director of Purdue University Fort Wayne’s Community Research Institute. The numbers also represent the wages per job, not per person.
While the growth may seem significant, she said inflation over that time has effectively erased the buying power of the wage increase.
The Consumer Price Index – a measure of the price paid for goods and services – increased 8.5% nationally during the 12 months ending in March of this year, according to data from the bureau, the largest 12-month rise in more than 40 years.
“A wage bump well over 10% year over year is refreshing to show the increased buying power of workers, but that is unfortunately offset by the price increases on everything from utilities, rent, gas and food,” Blakeman said in a statement. “It is impressive to see Allen County’s increase puts us in the top 10 nationally for the 356 largest counties. Since the industry-specific data aren’t out yet, it’s not clear where the increase came from but recognizing that local employers across industries are in a chase for workers the pay bump isn’t entirely unexpected.”
Blakeman also noted that despite the increase, Allen County’s average wage is still far below the national average.
Even after the rise, Allen County's average wage stands at $1,107 per week, 80.6% of the national average of $1,374. The state average is $1,127.
“If you’re thinking you’re seeing wages increase locally, that’s true, and we’re actually outpacing most of our large-county counterparts,” Blakeman said. “But the other thing we have to think about is that we’re still behind the nation, and we’re slightly behind the state.”