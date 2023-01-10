Allen County attracted more than $589 million in new private investment in 2022 and, for the fifth consecutive year, attracted and retained more talent than it lost, a report released Tuesday suggests.
Greater Fort Wayne Inc. said it helped companies involved in 21 business expansions and relocations, which added more than 1,300 jobs and generated $84 million in new annual payroll.
Dana Corp., Fort Wayne Metals, Lane 201 Boutique, Swiss Re and 3BG Supply Co. were among companies that made significant expansion and relocation announcements last year.
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau, GFW said, also showed the county’s population grew by 2,716 residents, or 0.7%. That was more than at more than five times the national rate of 0.12%, capping a strong year of general development.
“Our work is all about helping Fort Wayne and Allen County grow, and 2022 was a success," said John Urbahns, Greater Fort Wayne's president and CEO. "This community is a leader in the Great Lakes region. We’re attracting and retaining people and capital at an extremely high level, and we’re already working to make 2023 even better.”
Allen County issued more than $1 billion in building permits in 2022, making it the sixth consecutive year surpassing $1 billion, Tuesday's news release said.
“We celebrate the successes of the private sector in Allen County amid challenging times," Allen County Commissioners Rich Beck, Therese Brown, and Nelson Peters said in a joint statement. "We are incredibly proud of the resiliency of all components of our community – individuals, non-profits, and the private sector – to weather the storms of the last few years."
Greater Fort Wayne, or GFW, is the local chamber alliance. The 2022 report said the organization's staff met with representatives from more than 500 Allen County businesses last year, partly with retention in mind.
And GFW is working with business leaders to address workforce development. The organization's staff made presentations to more than 2,300 local high-school students as part of the MadeByMe skilled-trades initiative, the report said. The presentations highlighted career opportunities in the skilled trades and in advanced manufacturing.
Staff members also assisted more than 50 people and businesses as part of the GFW Inc. Disabilities Initiative. Supported by AWS Foundation, the initiative helps employers build an inclusive workforce and create accessible workspaces, and also helps newcomers with disabilities get connected as they settle into life in Allen County.
Alongside leaders from the public and private sectors, in January GFW Inc. released the Allen County Together (ACT) economic development action plan. The 10-year plan focuses on making the community more high-growth, innovative, and inclusive through a variety of projects. The ACT plan is the result of months of planning in consultation with public and private partners.
Just one year into the plan, signs of progress include $250 million in private development underway near Riverfront Fort Wayne. The ACT goal is $1 billion in private investment on the riverfront by the end of 2031.
The parking garage portion of the $89 million Riverfront at Promenade Park project opened in early 2022, and apartments and townhomes welcomed their first residents in November.
GFW also highlighted several other initiatives and projects that point to a strong local economy. They include the west bank campus development of Electric Works, a multi-use project. Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Amp Lab welcomed its first students in the fall and a food hall, Union Street Market, also opened to the public. Do it Best, Electric Works' anchor tenant, opened its new headquarters there in December.
In September, GFW hosted its first-ever Economic Development Summit event, with more than 400 people in attendance. Regionally and nationally recognized presenters included Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.