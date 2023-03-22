Allen Superior Court will soon add its eighth problem-solving court.
The Family Domestic Violence Court is "designed to provide support, recovery and services to survivors and perpetrators of domestic violence and their families," according to a press release from the Allen Superior Court. It will join the more than 200 domestic violence courts offered nationwide.
Aleen Superior Judge Lori Morgan will oversee the new court.
Problem-solving courts typically take nontraditional routes to respond to crimes by addressing potential underlying causes that may lead or have led to a person engaging in criminal activity.
Allen County currently offers Family Recovery Court, Adult Drug Court, Mental Health Court, Reentry Court, Veterans Court, Operating While Intoxicated Court and a second Veteran's Court. A second Mental Health Court is in the planning stages.
Allen Superior Court was awarded the program with provisional certification on Feb. 23.
The court will share more information on the program Monday during a press conference.