The two candidates for Allen County sheriff are set to debate at 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
Democrat Kevin Hunter and Republican Troy Hershberger will discuss the issues live on Fort Wayne's wane.com, according to the local television station. WANE is hosting the debate.
Hunter and Hershberger and the men are running for the position now held by Sheriff David Gladieux.
Purdue University Fort Wayne’s political science professor and chair, Michael Wolf, will moderate the debate with WANE-15 anchors Dirk Rowley and Alyssa Ivanson, the television station said. Wolf is also the acting director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics.
Both candidates are eager to participate.
Hershberger, the chief deputy for the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, said “It’s part of the process, and it gives an opportunity to ask questions and answer questions.”
“I hope to get my message out and to show I’m the best candidate,” he added.
Hunter is a captain on the Fort Wayne Police Department and leads the vice and narcotics unit and internal affairs.
“I believe the voters should have the opportunity to hear my perspective and see the difference between the candidates,” he said.
The Oct. 27 date was previously scheduled for a debate of the three candidates for the state's 3rd Congressional District. WANE cancelled the debate after Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, declined, telling WANE he had a prior commitment, according to the television station’s statement.
The other candidates for the seat, Democrat Gary Snyder and independent Nathan Gotsch, remained available for the debate.