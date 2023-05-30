Two police agencies are investigating the death of a Leo-Cedarville man who was in the Allen County Jail before his death.
The Allen County coroner’s office completed an autopsy of Courtney Eugene Luckadoo, 35, according to a Tuesday news release. However, the cause of his March 20 death and the manner are pending.
Cpl. Adam Griffith of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said in an email that the agency’s detectives and the Indiana State Police are conducting dual investigations. The coroner’s office investigation is also ongoing.
Another police department brought Luckadoo to the jail, and Griffith didn’t specify which agency.
“He was inside of our jail for approximately 45 minutes and showed signs of having a medical emergency,” Griffith said.
Luckadoo was pronounced deceased at the hospital, Griffith said.
Deputy Coroner Christopher Meihls said the hospital notified the coroner about the death, and Luckadoo’s next of kin was informed.