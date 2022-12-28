It’s official.
Allen County is purchasing 140 acres of land with a new jail in mind on Meyer Road, the commissioners announced today.
The purchase agreement for land at 2911 and 2955 Meyer Road was approved by the commissioners Dec. 16, but it was still in limbo until the property owner signed the pact. A news release announced today the agreement has been signed.
“We believe this site is the best solution for the community as a whole as a central location within the county for a new confinement center,” Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters said in a news release. “This site selection is the result of an incredibly intensive, thorough process that had to take place in a very tight timeline. We’re pleased that the size of the area, which includes several useful buildings, will help us consolidate the county’s footprint.”
The commissioners still have a “lengthy course” ahead before the land is committed as the new jail site, the news release said.
Before closing on the land in the first quarter of 2023, commissioners will issue a request for construction manager proposals. The use of land as a confinement facility will go before the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals in mid-January.
The seller then has 180 days after closing to remove personal property from the buildings.
A copy of the purchase agreement along with images of the land in question can be found on the county’s website at www.allencounty.us/update.