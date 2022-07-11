Allen County Surveyor Jeff Sorg will step down effective Sept. 16.
Allen County Republican Chairman Steve Shine said he received a letter today from Sorg, who cited health reasons for his resignation. The letter was dated Thursday, Shine said.
The county commissioners voted unanimously Friday to transfer Sorg’s duties to Michael Fruchey, a former member of the surveyor’s office who now works for the Allen County Highway Department.
Sorg, a Republican, has missed 65% of county drainage board meetings and 77% of plan commission meetings since January, Commissioner Therese Brown said Friday. Sorg has not been in the office since February and only infrequently in the months before that. About 100 documents await his signature, she said, and he has not appointed a deputy to handle his duties.
Brown said a functioning surveyor’s office is important because Allen County is seeing significant development. The county has another longtime surveyor’s office employee, Larry Weber, who has stood in for Sorg and provided surveyor’s input at some meetings. But Weber cannot sign documents because he is neither a professional engineer nor an elected surveyor, Brown said.
A county-wide caucus of Republican precinct committee people will convene within a month to choose Sorg's successor, Shine said. Interested candidates must contact Shine at 260-745-1970 three days before the caucus.
Sorg was last elected in 2020 and his term runs through 2024. His salary is about $64,000 a year.