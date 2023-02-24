A coalition of 10 local nonprofits and organizations received the Allen County commissioners’ assistance in applying for a $6.6 million grant from federal opioid settlement Friday.
The federal settlement happened in February against opioid manufacturers and distributors, and the grants are being created by the federal government distributing the money to the states. If Allen County gets grant money from Indiana’s Family and Social Services Administration, it will go towards fighting the area’s opioid epidemic.
Under grant rules, the official applicant must be a political subdivision of Indiana, so Allen County will submit the grant on behalf of the coalition while the Lutheran Foundation will be the fiscal agent, said Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff. At the weekly meeting, the commissioners also approved providing a $50,000 match for the grant.
The Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute is also handling the grant process and administration for the coalition, said Rachel Blakeman, who leads the department.
"We appreciate Allen County taking the lead on this,” Blakeman said.
Although the opioid epidemic was impacted by with prescription pills, it’s now counterfeit drugs on the street that officials are seeing, Blakeman said.
“Fentanyl is what’s driving things now,” Blakeman said after the meeting. “Oxycodone didn’t kill as many people as fentanyl.”
Paula Hughes-Schuh, chief executive officer for YWCA of Northeast Indiana, told the commissioners that the number of deaths from opioid overdoses in Allen County has gone from 17 in 2016 to 117 in 2021. There were 43 opioid overdose deaths in both 2017 and 2018, followed by 96 overdose deaths in 2019 and 100 in 2020.
Fort Wayne has pledged $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act money to the cause. That will put the total amount of money raised for the coalition's work at $7.55 million.
Hughes-Schuh said the money will go to Allen County’s response to opioid use disorder, helping those addicted and preventing use by others. Other organizations involved are Bowen Center, CONNECT Allen County, Parkview Health, projectME, Recovery Café Fort Wayne and the School Care Team.
Each organization will have a different role, such as providing education at schools, leading prevention efforts in the community, facilitating street interventions, helping with recovery and rebuilding lives, she said. Rebuilding will include finding gainful employment for recovering addicts and helping them maintain healthy personal relationships.
“We look at it as not only stopping use but building entire lives back,” Blakeman said.
This will be the first time some of the organizations have work together at this level, she added. That will make receiving a grant more likely because the state is looking for groups working together instead of giving out a large number of smaller grants.
Angela Moellering, president and CEO of Lutheran Social Services, said being in a coalition will spur more collaboration between agencies.
In addition to Allen County, the coalition will serve Adams, Cass, DeKalb, Elkhart, Huntington, LaGrange, Kosciusko, Miami, Noble, St. Joseph, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.
Hughes-Schuh said the bulk of activity is in Allen County.
The coalition should hear from the state, which is administrating the grant, by May 1. The grant would cover efforts from July 2023 to June 2025, Hughes-Schuh said.