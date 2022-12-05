Mpox vaccines will now be available in Allen County once a week starting next Tuesday.
Beginning Dec. 13, vaccines against mpox, the virus originally called monkeypox, will be available by appointment from 1 to 4 p.m. each Tuesday.
The Allen County Department of Health announced the schedule Monday, and vaccines will be administered at the department’s medical annex, located at 4813 New Haven Ave.
County health department administrator Mindy Waldron said the new vaccine plan is intended to make the mpox vaccine open to more of the general public.
“Having already vaccinated many who were high-risk and requested them, we found we are at a point of having vaccine to offer in a more public fashion,” Waldron said. “We want to make the offer more widespread and the vaccine more available, should others want to be vaccinated.”
JYNNEOS vaccines are administered in two doses, spaced at least 28 days apart, according to the health department.
The department can provide a second dose if the first has already been given, and documentation of that first dose must be provided.
To make an appointment, call 260-449-7504.
Indiana recorded its first death due to mpox in November, the state Department of Health announced. The virus was a “contributing factor” in the person’s death.
The state has recorded 273 cases as of last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the virus has contributed to 19 deaths in the U.S.
State data shows there have been four mpox cases in District 3, which includes Allen County. The Allen County Department of Health has vaccinated 42 people against the virus.
Mpox is caused by a virus from the same family as smallpox, according to the state health department. Symptoms, most commonly a rash that lasts around two to four weeks, typically start within 21 days of exposure.
While most people who get mpox don’t require medical treatment, the state health department said, people living with other conditions that affect the immune system — like “HIV, AIDS, certain cancers, an organ transplant, or another immune deficiency disorder” — can have complications that lead to hospitalization and death.