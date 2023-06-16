The Rousseau Centre will get a new look this year after trees are removed from the concrete planters that have been part of the building’s plaza since 1971.
The Allen County commissioner approved Friday a contract with architecture and engineering firm MartinRiley for planning work on the planter project. The engineering work will not exceed $86,000, but Vance Hernandez, director of facility maintenance, said construction work will likely cost between $1.2 million and $1.5 million.
The concrete planters along the north side of the building were emptied and waterproofed as part of a 2020 project to work on the roofing membrane that separates the plaza and offices in the basement of the Rousseau Centre, which is used by the county and city departments.
The trees and shrubbery in the concrete plants will be replaced with “low-maintenance landscaping.”
When Commissioner Therese Brown asked what plants are considered low maintenance, Hernandez was specific about one type that will not be going into the concrete planters once the work is completed.
“One thing we do not want to add are trees, which I’m sure there will be some disappointed people when we remove the trees, but the trees have overgrown” he said. “A lot of the trees are starting to die off.”
Hernandez said the trees are dying because their roots are compacted inside the concrete planters.
Brown asked whether the trees could be salvaged, such as by moving them to somewhere they’d have room to grow. Brown used Fox Island County Park, which lost thousands of trees in the 2022 derecho, as an example of a possible location.
Hernandez said that might be possible with the right equipment and resources. However, the tree removal and planter work will be complicated, partly because of the elevation of the concrete boxes that line the plaza’s perimeter.
Crews will also have to be careful with how they do the work because the plaza essentially serves as the roof for the offices below, Hernandez said.
The planters vary in height but stand at least 3 feet tall. Shrubbery surrounds the trees.
Hernandez said officials haven’t decided on what type of landscaping will be planted, but they’ll likely put in shrubbery that doesn’t require as much maintenance.
Commissioner Nelson Peters and Brown approved the request. Commissioner Rich Beck was absent.
If the county seeks bids for the construction contract in the fall, the new landscaping will likely be planted in the spring.