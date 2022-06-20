Allen County’s program to curb harmful lead exposures in children has received a state grant of up to $439,000.
The money will go to the Allen County Health Department, department officials said Monday in a news release. The health department has received other grants previously aimed at lead programs.
Officials pointed out there is no safe level of lead exposure.
High levels can lead to brain damage, learning disabilities, slowed growth, behavior problems and difficulty with hearing and speech, they said.
“Even at very low levels lead exposure can lead to very serious health problems, which means testing and early intervention are extremely important” said Josh Blauvelt, coordinator of the health department’s vector control and Healthy Homes program.
The money will go to education, screening, case management and enforcement of healthy housing practices, such as removal or encapsulation of lead paint.
Lead paint was not banned for use in homes until 1978. Children can be exposed to lead from paint dust or ingesting paint chips, according to the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
“Funding is key to fighting any public health problem, and this grant allows us to continue the necessary and important fight against lead and its effects,” said Mindy Waldron, department administrator.
Typically, more than 4,000 lead screenings are conducted annually, with dozens of children referred to the health department for follow-up.
Department officials work with families, health care providers and other agencies to prevent childhood lead poisoning.
The grant will aid in identifying sources of lead for children under 7 and their families, Blauvelt said.
The exact amount the health department will receive will be based on several factors, including number of screenings and case management services provided over the next two years, department officials said.
The health department is among 150 entities granted more than $35 million through the Health Issues and Challenges program.
The Indiana Department of Health initiative was approved in 2021 by the Indiana General Assembly with funding from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Besides lead, the program targets tobacco use, food insecurity, obesity, hepatitis C, chronic disease and other health issues.