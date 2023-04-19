Allen Road will close between Indiana 37 and North County Line Road from 8 a.m. Thursday to 2:30 p.m. Friday during crossover-pipe replacements, the Allen County Highway Department has announced.
Allen Road closed Thursday, Friday during pipe work
- The Journal Gazette
