Overseeing the Allen Superior Court Drug Court is a lot like parenting, Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull said Monday.
So when more than 20 of the program's participants graduated Monday, she was beaming with pride.
“I'm just proud of their perseverance, proud of their hard work and for dramatically changing their lives,” Gull said.
Drug Court is a problem-solving program that allows an alternative to incarceration. The program is voluntary and focuses on abstinence, recovery, lasting change and community safety.
Through a system of incentives and sanctions, participants are asked to complete personalized goals, connect to treatment services and be guided into what is intended to be long-term sobriety and a more productive life.
Part of helping participants through the program is addressing the root issue and not just the addiction, Gull said.
“We have to deal with the trauma and whatever that trauma happens to be – whether it's physical abuse or psychological abuse or sexual abuse or all of the above,” Gull said. “It’s something that led our participants to using drugs, they didn't just all of a sudden decide this is what they were going to do.
“Many of them tell us that they used (drugs) to forget or to numb the pain to not have to deal with whatever problem was going through their lives at that particular moment.”
Gull said her view of the program has changed over time. She initially wasn’t a fan, thinking it was “soft on crime,” she said.
“This is the farthest thing from being ‘soft on crime’ that I can imagine,” Gull said. “These folks have to work really, really hard. This isn't an easy program for them.”
Completing the program becomes a badge of honor for participants, Gull said. One participant cherished each certificate of completion for phases of the drug court as well as for separate classes they were ordered to take, Gull recalled.
"Everything was framed and in a place of honor in their home," Gull said.
She gave each graduate a chance to share that pride Monday as they accepted their certificates.
Two graduates that took Gull up on her offer, Amethyst Sanders and John Burley, were on Cloud Nine during the ceremony.
Sanders said she was grateful for the opportunity to participate. When she started Drug Court, she no longer had custody of her son Jaxton, which she said made her realize life could have worse things in store than jail.
Drug Court gave her the ability to reconnect with Jaxton and get back on the right path.
"He's my world and the fact that he's going to grow up knowing who his Mommy is is amazing," Sanders said.
Burley started abusing drugs and alcohol at the age of 12, and by 14, he was in the court system. On Tuesday, he will celebrate four years of sobriety.
Burley said the court was just what he needed to be successful after being unsuccessful with probation and house arrest.
"It's tough and challenging, but if someone is at that point in their life where they need to make a decision to keep going or change, this program offers that change,” Burley said. “Probation can give you pointers, but it doesn't put you through recovery like Drug Court does.”
Sanders said the best advice she can give those faced with the opportunity to participate in Drug Court is to trust the process.
“The rules may seem silly, but even the silliest rules are there for a reason. You might think that they don't make sense, but if you follow them, you'll see that they do make sense,” Sanders said. “If you keep following the rules and just doing what you're supposed to, things get better.”
"You can have such a better life.”