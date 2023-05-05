Popular apps ratings on Apple App Store

Other popular social media apps having varying age restrictions, including:

Facebook has a 12 years old and up age restriction,

Twitter has a 17 years old and up age restriction,

Instagram has a 12 years old and up age restriction,

Snapchat has a 12 years old and up age restriction,

Reddit has a 17 years old and up age restriction and,

Spotify has a 12 years old and up age restriction.

Each of the apps have differing responses regarding their content ratings that can change their overall rating, but companies can choose give their app a 17 and up age restriction if the app store gives it a 12 and up restriction.