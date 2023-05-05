An Allen Superior Court judge has ruled against the State of Indiana's request for a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit against TikTok and parent company ByteDance.
Judge Craig Bobay said the court lacks jurisdiction over TikTok and its parent company and because of this, the State of Indiana is not entitled to the injunction.
The key claim made by the state is an allegation that TikTok engages in illegal and deceptive consumer practices because of the way it is rated in the Apple App Store. The app is described in the store as having infrequent or mild instances of profanity or crude humor; mature or suggestive themes; references to alcohol, tobacco or drug use; and sexual content or nudity.
The state says the app should be described as containing frequent or intense depictions of the four categories, which would bring the app's overall rating up from being designated for users 12 years old and older to 17 years old and older. Comparatively, TikTok has a "T for Teen" rating on the Google Play Store and Microsoft Store.
Bobay found the state failed to prove TikTok made false or deceptive representations.
During a March 3 hearing on the matter, the court heard from five witnesses who gave varying testimonies on the harm – or lack thereof – of the app.
Indianapolis clinical psychologist Dr. Megan O'Bryan, one of the state's three witnesses, spoke on her experience working with children and teens about their use of social media. She told the court she was concerned about "hypersexualized" social media content.
O'Bryan said it could lead to teen girls to create sexualized videos, thinking such actions are normal after watching them online. And teen boys might view the videos as a stepping stone to watching online pornography. She said desensitization is more prevalent on Tiktok than it is on other apps.
The psychologist explained that teens' frontal lobes are not yet developed, which makes it difficult for them to control how much they use the app, something she said can lead to "significant exposure to 'hypersexualized videos.' "
Another of the state's witnesses, Jon-Patrick Allem, an assistant professor of research at the University of Southern California, testified on his study of 194 TikTok videos. He conducted his research by searching the app via hashtags related to the use of alcohol, tobacco and drugs.
Allem found that almost 70% of the videos had a neutral sentiment toward substance use, about 25% were positive toward substance abuse and only about 6% of the videos were negative toward substance use.
However, statistics and research expert Charles Cowan, a witness for TikTok, criticized Allem's study, saying his methodology was biased. Specifically, Cowan found fault with Allem selecting hashtags instead of attempting to identify substance-related content in a pool of all videos available on TikTok.
Cowan also testified about mathematical errors in Allem's calculations. He said the study failed to take into consideration how teens typically use the app. And, Cowan said, the report did not establish a prevalence of substance-related content on TikTok. The judge found Cowan's criticism of Allem's study and testimony to be "generally convincing."
Tracy Elizabeth, TikTok's head of family safety and development health, testified on the app's community guidelines policy. Elizabeth told the court TikTok uses human and artificial intelligence moderators to identify violations to the policy, including depictions of nudity and sexual intercourse.
Elizabeth said that between July and September 2022, 110 million videos were removed from the platform for community guidelines violations but 11 million of those videos had been viewed prior to removal. She added that although it is not mentioned in the community guidelines, TikTok's internal policies permit use of profanity and mature or suggestive themes when posted videos are set to music.
Elizabeth said profanity's intensity is softened when it's included in song lyrics because profane lyrics are commonly heard in society and available to teens on other platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and Pandora.
The next hearing in this case is scheduled for June 6. At that time, the state could appeal the decision.