Alternating lane closures are planned for more than seven months on Interstate 69 between Branstrator and Coldwater roads, beginning on or after March 20, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
Crews will be working on concrete patching and joint repair in both directions of the interstate, INDOT said in a statement.
Work will begin on the northbound side of I-69 at Branstrator Road and move north toward Coldwater Road in phases about three miles long, the statement said. Once the northbound side is complete, it said, crews will move to the southbound side and work south toward Branstrator Road.
Construction is expected to be complete by the beginning of November, weather permitting, INDOT said.