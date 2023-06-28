Beginning July 5, alternating-lane closures are planned for more than three months in both directions of U.S. 24 and West Jefferson Boulevard during repaving, the Indiana Department of Transportation said today.
Crews will first be working between Manor Woods and Lutheran Medical parkways, INDOT said in a statement. After Aug. 1, it said, all restrictions will be only at night.
From about Aug. 3 to 7, the westbound U.S. 24 entrance ramp to southbound Interstate 69 will be closed, the statement said. It said drivers should seek an alternate route or detour using northbound I-69 to Exit 305A and the westbound Indiana 14 entrance ramp to southbound I-69.
Work is expected to end by mid-October, weather permitting, INDOT said.