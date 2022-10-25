Kimberly Williams Paisley's mother, Linda, spent some of her career raising funds for actor Michael J. Fox's foundation aiding Parkinson's research.
In a heartbreaking irony, Williams Paisley's mother would become affected by another condition with a devastating impact on people's lives – Alzheimer's disease.
Paisley – an actress who played the daughter in the 1991 remake of "Father of the Bride" and wife of country music star Brad Paisley – was in Fort Wayne Tuesday.
She was responding to an invitation to speak at the annual luncheon hosted by Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana at Parkview's Mirro Center for Research and Innovation.
Many of the 600 in attendance were professional caregivers or family members of Alzheimer's disease patients, organizers said.
"We went through many years with her and made so many mistakes," Williams Paisley said in a brief interview before her talk. "I want to help others not make them."
Diagnosed in 2006 with primary progressive aphasia, a rare form of dementia, when she was 62, Williams Paisley's mother experienced many symptoms over the next years.
Reading and finding words became difficult, but she asked her family "not to tell anyone, which was a big mistake," Paisley said.
Another mistake: "We didn't pay attention to the doctors, and we let her drive longer than we should have," she said.
The exhausting role of caregiver fell mainly to Williams Paisley's father and sister. "We didn't reach out to anyone," Williams Paisley said. "I wish we had paid more attention to my dad."
Perhaps the biggest mistake was maintaining family silence. "We didn't talk about long-term care. We felt so guilty about getting people in to help her. That would have helped us so much."
As her mother's symptoms worsened and the family learned they were part of Alzheimer's, the decision was made to access an assisted-living facility for professional help, Wiliams Paisley said.
The choice enabled her to begin a new relationship with her mother that she characterized as "learning to love her again."