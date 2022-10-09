As Natalie Sutton scanned the crowd gathered Saturday morning for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Parkview Field, she didn’t see despair.
She saw hope.
The breakthrough drug lecanemab was announced late last month as showing tremendous promise for improving the lives of sufferers.
“There is a new element of hope to be sure,” said Sutton, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association-Greater Indiana, which comprises 73 counties. “The final results of the clinical trials are expected in November, so it’s exciting.”
For now, hundreds came Saturday to participate in the group’s top annual fundraiser that has collected about $200,000 of its $280,000 goal, while bringing attention to the condition that afflicts 110,000 Hoosiers.
Some 850 participants briskly ambled about prior to the event as music and balloons created a festive vibe on a sunny but chilly weekend morning. Walkers had the option to walk for 1 or 3 miles for the charity.
“Alzheimer’s can be very lonely,” Sutton said. “Events like this let people know others are in this fight with them. It can be very inspiring.”
Some 6 million people in the U.S. and many more worldwide have Alzheimer’s, which gradually attacks areas of the brain needed for memory, reasoning, communication and performing basic daily tasks.
The condition has no known cure. Long-standing treatments on the market just manage symptoms. Researchers don’t fully understand what causes the disease.
Last month, shares of Biogen and other drugmakers researching Alzheimer’s disease soared after Japan’s Eisai Co. said its potential treatment appeared to slow the fatal disease in a late-stage study.
The drugmaker said early results showed its treatment – lecanemab – reduced patient clinical decline by 27% when compared with a placebo after 18 months of the infused treatment.
Eisai announced results from a global study of nearly 1,800 people with early-stage Alzheimer’s.
Patients were monitored using a scale that measures mental decline and their ability to do daily activities such as getting dressed and feeding themselves.
Eisai is already seeking an accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the agency is expected to decide by early next year. Eisai and Biogen plan to co-promote the drug.
Fort Wayne resident Linda Lagle, 73, said her husband, Jerry, has late-stage Alzheimer’s and isn’t sure if he could benefit from the new drug.
“No, but it’s good to hear about it,” said Lagle, whose spouse previously ran a Bluffton medical clinic. “He’s at home and does what he can.”
Patti Maugherman lost her husband, Larry, to the illness in 2019. The 72-year-old took part in Walk to End Alzheimer’s to keep her husband’s memory alive and encourage others.
“He was a wonderful person,” she said of the onetime Vietnam War helicopter gunner and insurance executive, while wielding a “Team Larry” sign. “Just a great guy to be around.”
Fort Wayne caterer Jan Vardaman said he learned firsthand about the tragedy of Alzheimer’s while working in the medical field.
“I’ve seen what it does to an individual and their families,” said the 54-year-old, who was among Saturday’s walkers. “To see them walk in and then steadily decline is heartbreaking.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.