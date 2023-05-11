The Amazon warehouse where a 20-year-old Fort Wayne man died earlier this week reopened today after a two-and-a-half day closure.
The company closed the fulfillment center after Amazon worker Caes David Gruesbeck died on Monday, and the facility remained closed until it reopened Thursday morning. Amazon said its employees were paid during the closure.
Gruesbeck died at a local hospital after being transported by EMS from the warehouse on Smith Road near the Fort Wayne airport.
The Allen County Coroner ruled his death an accident and said the cause of death was a blunt-force injury.
Gruesbeck was driving a one-man lift when he struck his head on an overhead conveyance system, Amazon said. According to the company, he was working to fix a jam on the conveyor and was trained on how to use the lift.
The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is conducting a safety and compliance inspection, though the results of that inquiry may not be released for months. Amazon is also administering its own investigation of the death.