The executive director of the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority today shared the authority's waning fortunes and hope for a better tomorrow with the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club.
Joel Benz, a former Allen County councilman, said he will soon ask for $3.5 million from the city and county to offset a shortfall in TRAA's first year of becoming an independent organization.
The money is planned to cover a drawdown in savings between now and July, when the ambulance authority is expecting a boost in Medicaid's reimbursement for service from $78 to $378 a run, Benz said.
Until then, he said, the cupboard is rapidly going bare. Every two-week pay period, the authority, also known as TRAA, is taking $175,000 to $200,000 from savings to compensate staff members.
"Every paycheck, it is going down," he said of the embattled organization's savings account. The authority hasn't gotten tax money since 1982 when it was first established, he said.
The spending was planned, Benz told about 40 members and guests during Rotary's weekly lunches in the Suite Level Lounge at Parkview Field.
TRAA gave $5-an-hour raises for medics to help lessen the drain of staff members and difficulty in recruiting because of low wages, Benz said. About $3.3 million of the $3.5 million will go for those increased salaries, he said.
TRAA should recoup much of the money as the Medicaid reimbursements come in. The new rate is much closer to the approximately $400 to $500 it costs get an ambulance on the road, Benz said, adding the finances should stabilize by the end of the year.
Benz said the authority also has been working to cut costs by combining buying power with other first responder organizations, such as the newly created fire districts.
Noting TRAA "didn't have a very big pipeline" of people training to be emergency medical technicians and paramedics, Benz said the organization has created its own training system, even for those with interest but no previous training.
TRAA also is working more closely with Fort Wayne Community Schools' emergency medical technician program through Anthis Career Center to prepare people for being hired.
"I hire a lot of those kids," he said. "I wish I could use more."
The work of the past year has been to increase TRAA's response times to comply with the required 8 1/2 minutes for 90% of calls for life-threatening situations, Benz said.
The percentage is back to the 85% range, after falling to 64% in early 2022, Benz said.
Benz said there's no timetable for his monetary requests of county and city councils, but April is the goal.
"TRAA has come through a rough couple of years," Benz said. "But I think...you should be really proud of the organization and the men and women who work here."