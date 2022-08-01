Fort Wayne moviegoers have one fewer theater option.
AMC Classic Fort Wayne 20 has permanently closed on the city's north side, according to the theater chain's website Monday. It encouraged people to visit the Jefferson Pointe location instead.
Carmike Cinemas originally opened the movie theater in July 2005, although Carmike first received permits to build the theater in 1999.
Weeks before it opened, The Journal Gazette reported the 102,935-square-foot complex at the southwest corner of Dupont and Diebold roads would have more screens than any other movie theater in Allen County, and it would seat 3,608. All of the theaters featured digital sound and stadium seating.
The entertainment facility became an AMC venue in 2017 after AMC acquired Carmike Cinemas.
Moviegoers can still see recently released movies in Fort Wayne at Regal Coldwater Crossing, 211 W. Washington Center Road, and AMC Classic Jefferson Pointe, 4250 W. Jefferson Blvd. Cinema Center, 437 E. Berry St., screens recently released movies, independent films and classic titles.