Michelle Chambers said her breast cancer journey taught her strength, how to prioritize herself and the importance of love and support.
“I am here today, cancer-free, proving that even in the darkest times, there’s a glimmer of hope that lights our path,” Chambers said.
The councilwoman was the main speaker at the American Cancer Society’s kickoff for the 26th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer season in Fort Wayne.
The annual campaign unites communities against breast cancer, raising money to end the disease, according to the American Cancer Society Fort Wayne’s campaign has a $150,000 fundraising goal this year.
Claire Wilson, senior development manager for the American Cancer Society, said the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk will be Oct. 21 at Foster Park. Wilson said Tuesday’s kickoff was designed to get cancer survivors, walk participants and sponsors excited about the event.
“This really gives them a better idea of what to expect,” Wilson said.
The American Cancer Society expects about 800 people to attend this year’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.
The organization invited Chambers to speak so she could give participants a better understanding of her story and why it is so important to fund breast cancer research.
Chambers, a Fort Wayne city councilwoman, said she was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago and is the third generation in her family to survive cancer. Her mom is a survivor from the 1980s, Chambers said, when it was more difficult to survive the disease.
The support Chambers received from her husband and family members helped her most through her diagnosis, she said.
“Their love and compassion were my pillars of strength when I felt like I couldn’t stand on my own,” Chambers added.
Her diagnosis also taught her how to focus on herself, Chambers said, and she encouraged women in the audience to do the same.
“Unfortunately, because sometimes we get busy with all the things we need to do for others, we forget about ourselves,” Chambers said.
Carmen Anderson is a 32-year breast cancer survivor. Anderson is on the board of the American Cancer Society of Fort Wayne, and she said she got involved through General Motors, which sponsors the event annually.
Anderson said it’s important to have a support system when you have cancer, and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a great avenue for that.
“At times, you feel isolated like you’re the only one going through it,” Anderson said.
“And, through this event, you meet some really wonderful people. You realize there’s some other people going through the same thing.”