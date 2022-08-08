Longtime political analyst and professor Andrew Downs has stepped down as director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics, Downs told the Journal Gazette on Monday.
Downs worked at Purdue University Fort Wayne for the past 20 years, with his last day coming July 31. He led the center named after his father, Mike Downs, a political science professor who worked at what was then IPFW for more than three decades before his death in 2001.
After working as campaign manager and later as chief of staff for former Mayor Graham Richard, Andrew Downs started work at IPFW in 2002. For the last two decades, he has offered political insight and analysis on issues in Fort Wayne and across the state.
PFW has not announced a new director for the Mike Downs Center, and Downs said in an email Monday he expects his duties will be shared by members of the university’s political science department.
Downs also said he was granted emeritus status and that he hopes to continue working with the Mike Downs Center going forward.
As for future plans, Downs said he’s unsure where he’ll work next.
“For now, I hope to do some research, writing, strategizing and problem solving for organizations in the area,” Downs said.