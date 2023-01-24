A former Trine University biology instructor accused of trafficking in child pornography will now appear in federal court instead of in Steuben County.
No hearing was set as of Tuesday for Steven Messer, 33, of Angola. At a Jan. 12 hearing, U.S. District Judge Holly Brady set multiple deadlines for attorney filings ahead of what will be a three-day trial, according to court documents.
Messer is charged with one count of violating federal law regarding child pornography, according to the federal indictment filed Dec. 21. He faces 10 to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.
Messer was initially charged in October with 15 counts of felony child exploitation and faced a sentence of two to 12 years on each count. He was expected to have a pretrial conference hearing Monday.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said local charges were dropped when the federal prosecutors took over the case.
Police arrested Messer Oct. 18. The investigation started Sept. 4 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children informed the Angola Police Department that someone using an internet provider in their city uploaded child pornography onto Google Drive, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in Steuben Superior Court. Google Drive is a publicly available computer file saving service.
Angola police Detective Sgt. Mike Wood was able to confirm one of the saved files was pornography involving a child younger than 12, court documents state. Other files on the Google Drive had digital fingerprints of known child pornography.
With a search warrant, Wood was able to determine that 21 files contained images of child pornography and Messer had uploaded them. No local children were involved in the images, the Angola Police Department said.
Messer allegedly admitted during a police interview to downloading about 100 files of child pornography between July and September.
Messer was finishing a doctorate in biology at Arizona State University and teaching biology at Trine in Angola since January, according to court records.
Trine terminated his employment. Police confiscated a Trine-issued identification and keys and returned them to the university.
Trine also issued a statement, saying that the university has terminated Messer following the investigation.
"Trine University has followed the direction of law enforcement since being first made aware of possible criminal charges related to Messer," the statement said. "Messer is prohibited from returning to the Trine campus. The university will make no further comment."