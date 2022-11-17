The Powers Church and Cemetery Association in Angola will receive the Indiana Historic Preservation Award on Friday for its restoration work on the nearly 150-year-old church.
The award is being presented to the association for its rehabilitation of the bell tower and steeple of the historic building at 650 S. Old Indiana 1.
The award is determined and presented by the DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology.
The church is named after four Powers brothers who settled in Steuben County in the late 1830s. The area became a thriving community centered around a sawmill, a general store, a grist mill and the church, which was built in 1876.
By the 1920s, the village was dwindling, and the church was closed and abandoned. The association acquired the building in 1976.
In 2019, the association applied for and received a Historic Preservation Fund grant to assist with the rehabilitation, which it completed. The church displays an intact interior and is popular for weddings, family reunions and other gatherings. The association also hosts several nondenominational services throughout the year, including its annual Christmas service, which is usually held the Sunday after Thanksgiving each year.
The church is not heated so those attending the 1:30 p.m. award ceremony Friday should dress appropriately.