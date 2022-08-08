Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control has received a $37,135 grant from the Orphan Kitten Club to support the shelter’s growing foster department.
The grant, announced Monday, was used to hire two additional staff members to address an increase in animals being saved. The additional staff will allow the foster department to take in more animals, provide more support to foster families, and more positive outcomes, a news release said.
The foster department’s life-saving efforts rely solely on donations and grants to provide care to the most at-risk animals, the release said. More than 1,550 animals were saved by foster families last year, which is nearly five times more than saved five years ago. More than 850 animals have been saved by the foster program so far this year.
Families interested in opening their homes to foster animals can find more information at https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/volunteer/foster.html