Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control announced 103 adoptions Monday while participating in Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” Holiday Hope event.
From Dec. 1-11, nearly 12,700 homeless pets were adopted. Through all the “Empty the Shelter” events in 2022, the total number of pets adopted was 56,993.
Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control participated Dec. 1-9 and offered fee-waived adoptions for cats and small animals and $25 for dogs ages 6 months and older. This event included not only FWACC's shelter, but at all of its offsite cat adoptions: all three PetSmart locations, Pet Supplies Plus stores, and The Black Forrest Cat Café.
“Empty the Shelters” is the nation’s largest funded adoption event and has become a critical lifesaving tool for relieving overcrowded shelters, officials said. The nationwide reduced-fee adoption event was hosted at 290 shelters in 43 states. Bissell Pet Foundation provides grants for each adoption – $50 per dog and $20 per cat – allowing shelters to reduce adoption fees to $50 or less. All pets adopted through this event are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, an additional cost savings for the family, making the choice to adopt even more affordable.