Fort Wayne's Animal Care and Control returned nearly 1,860 animals to their owners in 2022 and responded to about 20,355 calls for service.
The department facilitated nearly 3,100 adoptions and sent about 1,515 animals to foster homes. It helped that the department's staff recruited 99 new foster families.
Those stats are part of a year-end report issued today.
Other highlights include:
•12,439 volunteer hours
•2,339 active volunteers
•87 new volunteers
The report said the department is committed to helping individuals and their pets.
"FWACC will continue to improve every year with the support of our community; together, we can help as many animals and pet owners as possible," the news release said.