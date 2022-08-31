Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control has temporarily stopped accepting cats and kittens because of capacity issues, officials announced Wednesday.
Because of longer holding periods to fully vaccinate cats against panleukopenia, cat intakes will be diverted until Sept. 15 or until shelter medical staff determine it is safe to resume normal operations, a statement said.
Residents with cats, or those bringing in stray cats or kittens, will be offered the option to get the cats vaccinated against panleukopenia at the shelter and then keep them at their homes until the shelter can accept the cats or kittens to prevent further spread of the disease.
Feline panleukopenia, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious virus that mostly affects unvaccinated kittens. Symptoms include fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea, and death. It is spread when cats or kittens come into contact with infected feces, vomit, nasal discharge and other bodily excretions. It does not affect people or other types of animals such as dogs.
Cats leaving the shelter through adoptions must receive two vaccinations to prevent the disease. The vaccines must be given 14 days apart, which means cats are staying in the shelter nearly three times longer than normal, the statement said.
Currently, there are 136 cats being housed at the shelter, which is nearly 45% over capacity. There are 174 cats in foster care.
“As an open access shelter Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control cannot turn away animals coming in from the city or Allen County for any reason," Director Amy-Jo Sites said in the statement. "That is why we are asking that pet owners be patient and hold onto their cats a little longer as we work to protect the cats in our care to prevent further spread of panleukopenia in our community.
"When we run out of space for animals, we have to make difficult decisions and the last thing we want to do is euthanize animals simply because we do not have space to house them.”
All community cats will continue to be vaccinated against feline panleukopenia before being returned to their colonies. Cats on a pathway to adoption that have received two vaccines are available to adopt at the shelter and off-site locations.
The shelter is seeking the community's help with donations to the Angel Fund to help cover the cost of the additional vaccines needed for community cats and tests to ensure the cats at the shelter are healthy and able to be adopted.
Those wishing to donate can help by either purchasing needed supplies through the shelter’s Amazon wishlist or making monetary donations through the shelter’s website, www.cityoffortwayne.org/donations.html.