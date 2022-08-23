Adoptions of kittens and adolescent cats are resuming at Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control following a feline panleukopenia outbreak, officials said Tuesday.
The adoptions come after an observation period, testing and increased disinfecting at the shelter. Intake of cats and kittens is still being diverted until Sept. 1 until medical staff determine it's safe to resume normal intake operations.
Shelter staff have been testing and observe cats for symptoms and deep cleaning the shelter since the panleukopenia outbreak was announced Aug. 18. Cats and kittens currently available for adoption have not displayed symptoms and/or have tested negative for the deadly virus, officials said.
A small population of cats will remain unavailable for adoption the remainder of this week as they complete an observation period. Potential adopters can view all available cats and kittens. Adopters are still encouraged to monitor their new pets once at home as a precaution.
Feline panleukopenia, also known as the feline distemper or feline parvo, is a highly contagious virus that mostly affects unvaccinated kittens. Symptoms include fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea and death.
It is spread when a cat or kitten comes into contact with infected feces, vomit, nasal discharge and other bodily excretions. It does not affect people or other types of animals such as dogs.
Intake staff will continue to work with citizens needing to surrender cats and kittens to divert the intake of more animals to prevent further infections until Sept. 1. Citizens will be offered options to get cats vaccinated at the shelter then keep them at their home until the shelter is ready and able to take the cats or kittens.
Citizens bringing in stray cats or kittens will be offered the same service, vaccinations then the option to hold them in their homes to prevent further spread of the disease. FWACC is an open-access shelter, so if citizens do not wish to take the cats or kittens home, the shelter will take them in.
All community cats will continue to be vaccinated against feline panleukopenia before being returned to their colonies for the foreseeable future.
Feline panleukopenia is a preventable disease. Kittens can receive the first round of vaccines to prevent the deadly disease at 4 to 6 weeks and should receive boosters as recommended by a veterinarian. Adult cats should also be vaccinated to prevent illness.
The shelter is seeking the community's immediate help with donations to the Angel Fund to help cover the cost of the additional vaccines needed for community cats and tests to ensure the cats at the shelter are healthy and able to be adopted.
Those wishing to donate can help by either purchasing needed supplies via the shelter’s Amazon Wishlist or making monetary donations through the shelter’s website, https://www.cityoffortwayne.org/animal-care-and-control.html.