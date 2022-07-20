Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control will have a Late-Night Adoptions event Friday in an effort to make space in its shelter, it was announced Wednesday.
The adoption center will stay open until 7:30 p.m. Friday and adoption fees for cats, kittens and small animals will be waived. In addition, the waiving of the adoption fee applies to cats and kittens at off-site locations such as Black Forest Cat Café, Pet Supplies Plus stores and PetSmart stores.
The shelter always sees an increase in the number of kittens during the warmer months, a press release said. More than 1,000 cats and kittens have come to the shelter since June 1.
Interested adopters can view available animals and fill out an adoption application at fwacc.org or fill out an application at the shelter. All adoptions are first-come, first serve.