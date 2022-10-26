Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is on its way to having what it needs to serve the community after City Council approved five more employees and preliminary costs for a building expansion.
Amy-Jo Sites, Animal Care & Control director, said she was grateful that council decided to spare the proposed $4.3 million 2023 budget from any cuts.
A year ago, Sites also requested about $54,200 for architectural and engineering costs for an expansion to the Hillegas Road facility, but five of the nine council members proposed cutting it from the budget.
Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, proposed cutting the number of new animal care positions from five to two on Tuesday, but the motion wasn’t seconded or supported by other council members. Approving the five staff members requested gives Sites what the organization needs to stay afloat, but the facility is still looking to add five positions next year.
“The expansion, as our programming continues to expand and services are continuing to be required in order to place as many adoptable animals as possible, functional space is of the utmost importance,” Sites said. “We are going to be expanding our footprint to get that functional space so we can increase our live release rate.”
Sites shared the difficult position the department is in with council earlier this month. Through the discussion, Sites was asked how many animals are taken in from outside of city limits.
Animal Care & Control has received less than 4% of its $3.6 million 2022 budget from the county. However, more than 13% of the animals it takes in are from the county, according to a report submitted to council members.
New Haven has a similar agreement with the city department that expires in December. About 1% of the department’s budget came from New Haven although more than 5% of the pets the city takes in are from New Haven.
The shelter does not send officers outside of city limits, but it accepts animals from throughout the area. In 2021, the department accepted more than 800 of 10,242 total animals from outside the county – almost 8%.
Council members have asked Sites to look into the county paying more for the services. Sites said that’s her plan, and she hopes to see revenue increase.
“I know that we’re looking to discuss different levels of funding since we do work with Allen County,” Sites said. “With that being said, we’re hoping that if we can prove we have increased our overall revenue then they’ll support the additional staff that we need to be fully functional.”
Sites said the needs of the facility have grown more severe since the first discussion of a building expansion a year ago.
“As people are either not employed or underemployed, it’s definitely become apparent that behavior in animals is definitely a deciding factor of why people want to relinquish them to us,” Sites said.
Animal Care & Control has seen more dogs being relinquished at the facility, and canines generally require more space, care and time at the center before adoption than cats, Site said.
She said animals generally need three days to decompress, three weeks to begin to feel at home and three months to show their personalities and behaviors.
“We absolutely don’t want dogs for three weeks or three months,” Sites said. “But sometimes they just need those few extra days to just relax a little bit.”
The building expansion will make way for a behavior room where dogs can interact so staff can fully assess them with adoption in mind, Sites said. The staff will help the shelter’s goal of releasing as many healthy animals as it can.
“With having approved some of the staff that we need, we’ll be able to actually work with those dogs,” she said. But in the meantime, Sites is celebrating having the department’s 2023 budget approved by council without any cuts.
“It was a huge win for us,” she said. “We appreciated the community coming to our defense as well.”