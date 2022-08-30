Fort Wayne's annual Labor Day picnic is back this year after a two-year absence.
More than 30 local labor unions have joined the Northeast Indiana AFL-CIO to host the event that typically attracts about 6,000 people to Headwaters Park.
It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19. The 2020 picnic would have been the event's 39th consecutive year.
This year's picnic is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Headwaters Park East. Labor Day Picnic Committee members have invested more than 1,000 volunteer hours to host the event, officials said.
Free chili, hot dogs, beer and soft drinks are among the draws. The event also features bingo, live music and children's activities. Burmese workers will prepare and share food native to their homelands.
No union affiliation is required to attend the annual picnic. The gathering celebrates all workers, even those who are unemployed.
The event began in 1982 and was held south of Fort Wayne off U.S. 27. In 2008, the event was moved to Headwaters Park because of its popularity.