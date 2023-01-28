Area anti-abortion activists believe there’s more work to be done despite last year's U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
They made that view clear – amid a generally celebratory atmosphere – when they gathered Saturday for the 49th annual Northeast Indiana March for Life.
A couple hundred marchers lined West Berry Street outside the University of Saint Francis’ Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, at midday. Many were holding signs – some of them featuring graphic images of alleged aborted fetal remains. Some sang hymns and recited prayers as they began to walk through downtown Fort Wayne.
Speaking to a crowded auditorium before the march, board members for Right to Life of Northeast Indiana thanked those gathered for their support and acknowledged a list of public figures – including state, local and federal elected officials – for their commitment to the pro-life movement. The day’s speakers included U.S. Rep. Jim Banks and Priscilla Baughman, of Deeper Still Northern Indiana, a ministry focused on women who regret their choice to receive an abortion.
The event’s keynote address was delivered by national anti-abortion speaker Katie Shaw. Shaw, an Indiana native, has Down syndrome and advocates against all abortions, particularly in cases of fetuses diagnosed with disabilities. Her goal, she said, is to help “lead the world to be abortion-free.”
“I am proud to be here today for the fight for the human dignity of life for all unborn babies, diagnosed with a disability or not. I believe in equality for you, for me, for everyone who has begun life in the womb,” she said. “I am proud to be here to show the world that people with a disability or not need to have a chance to show the world God’s plan for them.”
Baughman, who also mentors women who regret having an abortion, shared with the crowd a personal story of abortion, regret and guilt. Baughman said she had an abortion while leaving an abusive marriage. A friend drove her to the clinic, but didn’t stay, she said.
Baughman accused the unnamed clinic’s staff of lying to her about key details of the procedure. She also claimed Planned Parenthood and other clinics that provide abortions do the same to other women.
Still, Baughman said she was able to find healing through God, who directed her toward full-time ministry, which she calls Restored Purpose.
“Restored Purpose is a community of spiritually seasoned and healed post-abortive women who are training, mentoring and discipling and moving other healed post-abortive women into their God-created purpose,” she said. “Because forgiveness is a door that opens into healing and healing into God, launching you out into the harvest.”
During his remarks, Banks praised the administration of former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence for filling the Supreme Court with justices who would go on to strike down the landmark abortion rights ruling last June. He also praised the Indiana General Assembly for becoming the first in the country to pass a new law restricting abortion access following the overturn of Roe v. Wade.
“I’m excited to celebrate with all of you, but I know all of you agree that our work is not done,” Banks said. He went on to describe President Joe Biden as “the most pro-abortion president that America has ever seen.”
Banks highlighted legislation recently passed by the new GOP majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, including the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and a resolution that condemns violence and vandalism that occurred against anti-abortion groups after Roe’s overturn. The text of that resolution, HCR 3, makes no mention of attacks or vandalism against abortion clinics or providers.
Banks also touted ongoing congressional efforts to pass a federal ban on abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, and a ban on the creation of new “abortion drugs,” as well as legislation that would completely ban the use of taxpayer funds for abortion procedures. That bill would prohibit the use of federal funds for abortions procedures and for health care plans that cover the procedure.
“I promise you, I will do everything I can in Washington, D.C., on your behalf in this Republican pro-life majority at every stage for every state for everyone in this country to protect life,” Banks said.