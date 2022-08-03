A developer is proposing a new project for a site planned in 2015 for a Wayne Township apartment complex that never came about.
Walnut Hills Flats has been proposed for 38 acres in the 2000 block of Getz Road west of Meadows Road. The complex would have 328 apartments in 12 three-story buildings.
The front part of the site was zoned for multifamily use in 2015 in conjunction with a plan for apartments, but that plan expired without anything being built.
A report from the Department of Planning Services staff says there were complications relating to drainage. The site is bisected north to south by the Flaugh Maria drain, and contains floodplain and wetlands.
The new proposal, from Walnut Hills Development LLC, Fort Wayne, requests waivers of development standards for buildings to stand 46 feet tall instead of the allowed 40 feet.
Developers also want to reduce the setback from the property's perimeter from 40 feet to 25 feet at one point.
A site plan shows buildings generally around the edges of the property and avoiding the drain in the middle. The westernmost 13 acres are left undeveloped.
The developer has provided 491 parking spaces, although only 334 are required.
A plan from a different applicant, CRG Residential, Carmel, was to have had its public hearing in July, but the date was delayed to this month. The application provides no explanation of the changes.
The hearing before the Fort Wayne Plan Commission is now scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday in Room 35 of Citizens Square.