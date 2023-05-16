A Fort Wayne man who was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend and her three children is awaiting a decision from the Indiana Supreme Court on an appeal of his conviction and subsequent four life sentences.
Cohen Hancz-Barron, 23, was convicted of the June 3, 2021, slayings of Sarah Zent, 26; Carter Mathew Zent, 5; Ashton Duwayne Zent, 3; and Aubree Christine Zent, 2, which happened at their home at Gay and McKee streets.
A jury found him guilty of the murders and recommended life without parole in May 2022 with Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull handing down the four life sentences in August.
Hancz-Barron filed his notice of appeal less than a month later. It was passed Monday to the Indiana Supreme Court for review.
In the appeal, Hancz-Barron asks that his conviction be reversed and that he be released. In the alternative, he requests that he be granted a new trial or a shortened sentence.
Hancz-Barron has not requested that verbal arguments be scheduled for the appeal, leaving each side's briefs to stand on their own before the court. With the case fully briefed, the Indiana Supreme Court will now make the decision to uphold the trial court's decision or appeal it.
Hancz-Barron, via his court-appointed defense attorney Gregory Fumarolo, questions five aspects of his case. Two key arguments are whether evidence was sufficient to support murder convictions and whether the sentence violates the "cruel and unusual punishment" clause of the Eighth Amendment.
Hancz Barron wrote about two months after submitting the arguments to Gull, asking for her help in issues he was having with his attorney. Barron said he wanted copies of the trial's transcripts.
"I have contacted my attorney Gregory Fumarolo multiple times via phone and mail seeing as how he currently has a copy of it himself and he has continuously refused to provide it for me," Hancz-Barron wrote.
He asked Gull to provide him with a copy or compel Fumarolo to do so if possible. It is unclear whether the judge replied to his request.
Fumarolo wrote in his report that the aggravating factors of the case did not outweigh the mitigating circumstances. At the time of trial, the defense argued that Hancz-Barron's young age, unstable childhood, substance abuse and mental health issues were mitigating factors.
Prosecutors argued that the aggravating factors were that Hancz-Barron killed multiple people, and that three of them were children under the age of 12. With the jury's decision to recommend the life sentences, the jurors appeared to feel the aggravators outweighed the mitigators.
In the report advocating for his client's appeal, Fumarolo wrote that if the sentence was not revised, Hancz-Barron's character and behavioral improvements going forward are irrelevant.
"Further, it means whatever the future might hold in store for Hancz-Barron's mind and spirit, he will remain in prison for the rest of his days," Fumarolo wrote. "The sentence literally buries him alive in prison."
The state, represented by Attorney General Todd Rokita and his deputy Courtney Staton, said the sentence fits the crime.
"Hancz-Barron’s sentence is not inappropriate in light of the nature of the offenses he committed," the report reads. "Hancz-Barron slaughtered a young mother and three of her small children."