Parkview Health is inviting global innovators back for the fourth year – this time with a new competition name and focus.
This year, the “Healthy Kids Healthy Future” competition focuses on the management and treatment of chronic conditions for pediatric patients. Previously, the “Healthy Mom and Baby” event invited innovators to pitch solutions for both maternal and child health issues.
The health network changed the name to encourage more projects focused on child health, said Ethel Massing, Parkview’s innovation program leader.
“Healthy Kids Healthy Future” is open globally, accepting applications from students, entrepreneurs, startup companies and more. Applications opened May 2 and will close June 25.
“It doesn’t matter if you are a company or not,” Massing said. “Anyone with an idea is welcome to apply, whether your solution is fully fleshed out or it’s just an idea.”
On July 7, five to seven teams will be selected as semi-finalists and will take part in the innovation competition on Aug. 16. The teams will present their solutions to the Parkview selection committee, and the winner will receive a $10,000 cash prize.
Up to five teams will move on to the accelerator phase from Aug. 28 to Nov. 6, where they will refine, build and test their concepts with MATTER, a healthcare innovation hub based out of Chicago.
The final pitch day is on Nov. 16, where teams present their ideas to healthcare professionals, Parkview leaders and outside investors. All participating teams will receive a six-month global membership to MATTER.
“(MATTER) really helps with the logistics and the business side,” Massing said. “They manage the applicants and the process, and they connect companies with anyone they may need.”
Massing said Parkview was a partner with the innovation hub first, but when they started the competition, they wanted to get involved with MATTER because of their global audience.
Steven Collens, CEO of the Chicago-based company, said their partnership with Parkview began in 2019, one year before the innovation competition began.
“We really connected on the commitment and belief that new technologies and entrepreneurs could improve outcomes and experiences,” Collens said. “We look to partner with organizations that have certain characteristics, and one of those is a strong belief in the benefits and potential of working with entrepreneurs.”
Parkview is a “really special health system” to MATTER, Collens said, because of its commitment to innovation.
Collens also said Parkview has made contracts with six companies in the last four years, and he is excited to help do the same again this year.
“I am looking forward to finding and collaborating with entrepreneurs who are building solutions that can really improve the lives of kids,” he said. “Parkview is a great partner for any of these companies, and we get to work directly with the companies and Parkview. For me, that role is especially gratifying.”